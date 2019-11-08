शहर चुनें

देवोत्थान एकादशी: श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई परिक्रमा, कमाया पुण्य लाभ, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 06:44 PM IST
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीर्थनगरी में देवोत्थान एकादशी पर हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने परिक्रमा लगाई। परिक्रमा मार्ग में आस्था की अटूट मानव श्रंखला नजर आई। हजारों पग अपने इष्ट की आस्था में देर रात तक परिक्रमा मार्ग में फिरते रहे। 
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु।
पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्साह के साथ परिक्रमा करते भक्त
उत्साह के साथ परिक्रमा करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर भक्तों की भीड़
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर भक्तों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
