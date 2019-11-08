देवोत्थान एकादशी: श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई परिक्रमा, कमाया पुण्य लाभ, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dc5689f8ebc3e5b6f49047f","slug":"devotees-gather-for-govardhan-parikrama-at-dev-uthani-ekadashi-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u0926\u0936\u0940: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु।
नगर की पंचकोसी परिक्रमा देते श्रद्धालु
उत्साह के साथ परिक्रमा करते भक्त
परिक्रमा मार्ग पर भक्तों की भीड़
