बांकेबिहारी मंदिर: ठाकुरजी को भक्तों का भोग-प्रसाद लगते ही दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर आई रौनक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन (मथुरा), Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2020 06:09 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
1 of 5
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में फूल-माला और भोग-प्रसाद ले जाने की अनुमति मिलने से दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर रौनक आ गई है। मंदिर के आसपास के दुकानदार इससे बेहद खुश हैं। उनका कहना है कि सात माह बाद अब दुकानदारी हो सकेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते करीब सात माह बंद रहे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट खुलने के बाद भी स्थानीय दुकानदार मायूस थे। मंदिर प्रबंधन ने भक्तों को मंदिर में फूल-माला और भोग-प्रसाद ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी थी। 
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
