बांकेबिहारी मंदिर: ठाकुरजी को भक्तों का भोग-प्रसाद लगते ही दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर आई रौनक

{"_id":"5fa7e6e58ebc3e9b804f3301","slug":"devotees-allowed-to-carry-prasad-and-flowers-at-the-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930: \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa7e6e58ebc3e9b804f3301","slug":"devotees-allowed-to-carry-prasad-and-flowers-at-the-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930: \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa7e6e58ebc3e9b804f3301","slug":"devotees-allowed-to-carry-prasad-and-flowers-at-the-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930: \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa7e6e58ebc3e9b804f3301","slug":"devotees-allowed-to-carry-prasad-and-flowers-at-the-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930: \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के आसपास दुकानें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa7e6e58ebc3e9b804f3301","slug":"devotees-allowed-to-carry-prasad-and-flowers-at-the-banke-bihari-temple-vrindavan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0947\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930: \u0920\u093e\u0915\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0917-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0908 \u0930\u094c\u0928\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला