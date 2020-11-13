अयोध्या की तर्ज पर बटेश्वर में दीपोत्सव, 21 हजार दीयों से जगमगाए घाट, झिलमिलाई शिवमंदिर शृंखला

{"_id":"5fae2a08e9d6612c3c241b13","slug":"deepotsav-in-bateshwar-as-ayodhya-ghats-illuminated-with-21-thousand-lamps","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092f\u094b\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u091f\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935, 21 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0918\u093e\u091f, \u091d\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0943\u0902\u0916\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिवाली 2020: दीयों से जगमगा उठे बटेश्वर के घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर घाट पर जलते दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर घाट पर जलते दीये
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना के पानी की लहरों में दीपकों का अद्भुत नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीयों से जगमगाए बटेश्वर के घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला