मासूम के पेट पर खड़ा होकर कूदा था बेरहम सौतेला पिता, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई क्रूरता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 12:37 PM IST
रोती बिलखती मां, मासूम का फाइल फोटो
रोती बिलखती मां, मासूम का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज के गांव रानी डामर में सौतेले पिता ने क्रूरता की हद पार कर दी थीं। इसका खुलासा मासूम बेटे की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ है। मासूम के सिर, पेट सहित शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में भी गंभीर चोटें पाई गई हैं। घटना के बाद से लोगों में आक्रोश है। वे आरोपी के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं।   
रोती बिलखती मां, मासूम का फाइल फोटो
Agra

मासूम के पेट पर खड़ा होकर कूदा था बेरहम सौतेला पिता, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आई क्रूरता

30 जून 2019

रोती बिलखती मां, मासूम का फाइल फोटो
रोती बिलखती मां, मासूम का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. पवित्र मोहन त्रिपाठी
अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. पवित्र मोहन त्रिपाठी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना के बाद एकत्र ग्रामीण
घटना के बाद एकत्र ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम का शव आने के बाद गांव में एकत्र ग्रामीण
मासूम का शव आने के बाद गांव में एकत्र ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रामीण महिलाएं व अन्य लोग
ग्रामीण महिलाएं व अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
