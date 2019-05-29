शहर चुनें

फतेहपुर सीकरी दरगाह परिसर में फायरिंग, पर्यटकों में मची भगदड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 06:00 PM IST
दरगाह में हुई फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
दरगाह में हुई फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी की दरगाह पर अवैध दुकानदार और लपकों पर पुलिस लगाम लगाने में कामयाब नहीं हो रही है। आए दिन यहां विवादों से सैलानियों और जायरीनों को मुसीबत उठानी पड़ती है। बुधवार को अवैध फड़ लगाने वालों और पुलिस के बीच विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ मारपीट की गई।
sheikh salim chisti dargah sharif clash
प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी संसद के बाहर अपना आईकार्ड दिखाते
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त में चुनाव लड़ 'ओडिशा के मोदी' बने सांसद, करोड़पति प्रत्याशी को हराया, देखें तस्वीरें

29 मई 2019

एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत
Lucknow

एक कमरे से निकली चार लाशें, तड़प उठी लोगों की रूह, मां बोली- मेरे लाल को न ले जाओ

29 मई 2019

शराब कांड के बाद हाहाकार
Lucknow

जहरीली शराब कांड में सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, एडीजी ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

29 मई 2019

रामलाल वृद्धाश्रम आईं नीलम भाटिया
Agra

'मैनेजमेंट गुरु' पिता का पिंडदान कर मां को वृद्धाश्रम छोड़ गया बेटा, ऐसी है इनकी दर्दभरी कहानी

29 मई 2019

बसपा नेता हाजी अहसान और उनके भांजे का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: ईद पर भाइयों की हत्या का 28 साल बाद लिया बदला, बसपा नेता व भांजे के मर्डर से गैंगवार की आशंका 

29 मई 2019

धूप से बेहाल लोग
Kanpur

यूपी के इन शहरों में आग उगल रहा सूरज, जानिए कब तक झेलना पड़ेगा नौतपा का कहर

29 मई 2019

पीएम मोदी सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के लिए आया सीएम केजरीवाल को न्योता, कही ये बात

29 मई 2019

सेना भर्ती रैली
Meerut

टूटने लगे हौसला तो बस याद रखना, बिना मेहनत के हासिल तख्तो-ताज नहीं होते, भावुक कर देंगी ये तस्वीरें

29 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में सामने आया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, डीजीपी ने बताया क्यों हुई हत्या

28 मई 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

गंगा दशहरा 2019: इस बार पड़ेंगे दस योग, कभी-कभी आता है ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग

29 मई 2019

अनुपम खेर की गौतम गंभीर को सलाह
Delhi NCR

जबरन नारे लगवाने का मामला: गंभीर को अनुपम खेर की सलाह, पॉपुलर होने के चक्कर में फंस मत जाना

29 मई 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Etawah

मुलायम सिंह यादव को नहीं दिए वोट तो गांव वालों को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा, फायरिंग से दहशत

29 मई 2019

sp bsp alliance
Agra

प्रचंड लहर में भी ‘मिनी सैफई’ को नहीं भेद पाई भाजपा, गठबंधन को मिले वोट

29 मई 2019

पूजा और जसवीर भाटी
Meerut

कॉलेज में प्यार, शादी और फिर बेरहमी से पत्नी की हत्या, पढ़ें सात साल की प्रेम कहानी का खौफनाक अंत

28 मई 2019

मौसम
Lucknow

गर्मी के तेवर और होंगे तीखे, इन इलाकों में लू चलने की चेतावनी जारी

29 मई 2019

सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

सलमान के नसीब में जीत से ज्यादा लिखी हार, इनके नाना थे राष्ट्रपति, खुर्शीद के कई और भी अनसुने किस्से

29 मई 2019

महिला की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

थाने में बेल्ट से महिला की पिटाई मामले में नया मोड़, आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी गिरफ्तार होते ही हुए रिहा

28 मई 2019

सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों को अंतरंग देख पुलिस भी शर्म से पानी-पानी

27 मई 2019

अमर उजाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः कुमाऊं-गढ़वाल के जंगलों में आग का तांडव, सैकड़ों हेक्टेयर जंगल खाक, सेना ने संभाला मोर्चा

29 मई 2019

अनुप्रिया गोयनका
Kanpur

जन्मदिन विशेष: 'पद्मावत' और 'टाइगर जिंदा है' फिल्म से बॉलीवुड का फेमस चेहरा बनीं कानपुर की अभिनेत्री

29 मई 2019

शामली रेलवे स्टेशन
Meerut

यूपी: सेना भर्ती के लिए आए अभ्यर्थियों से भरा शामली रेलवे स्टेशन, आज भी रहेगी मारामारी

29 मई 2019

मृतक की पत्नी को सांत्वना देते हुईं स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, इन दो लोगों से चल रही थी तनातनी

27 मई 2019

दरगाह में हुई फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस
दरगाह में हुई फायरिंग के बाद पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर सीकरी दरगाह परिसर में हुए बवाल के बाद मौजूद भीड़
फतेहपुर सीकरी दरगाह परिसर में हुए बवाल के बाद मौजूद भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल के बाद मौके से निकलते पुलिसकर्मी
बवाल के बाद मौके से निकलते पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल के बाद वापस लौटते पर्यटक (फाइल फोटो)
बवाल के बाद वापस लौटते पर्यटक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बवाल के दौरान सूना पड़ा मुख्य स्थल (फाइल फोटो)
बवाल के दौरान सूना पड़ा मुख्य स्थल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संसद भवन के बाहर नुसरत और मिमी ने खिंचाई तस्वीर, कपड़ों को लेकर ट्रोल

नुसरत जहां और मिमी चक्रवर्ती ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के टिकट पर पश्चिम बंगाल की जंग में जीत दर्ज की है। नुसरत और मिमी जब बतौर सांसद पहली बार संसद भवन के प्रांगण में पहुंचीं तो उन्हें अपने कपड़ों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग झेलनी पड़ी।

29 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:18

बाराबंकी में जहरीली शराब कांड में अब तक 20 मौत समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:10

क्यों आज भी चौधरी चरण सिंह को याद करते हैं किसान

29 मई 2019

जेटली 1:16

पीएम मोदी को अरुण जेटली ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा- बीमार हूं जिम्मेदारियों से दूर रखें

29 मई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 0:53

सांसद बनने के बाद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर का बड़ा बयान, करेंगी ये काम

29 मई 2019

