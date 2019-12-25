शहर चुनें

प्रभु यीशु के जन्म लेते ही खुशियों में डूबा ईसाई समाज, रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाए गिरिजाघर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 01:02 AM IST
रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाया गिरिजाघर
रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाया गिरिजाघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के गिरजाघरों में मंगलवार रात 12 बजे प्रभु यीशु के जन्म लेते ही मसीही विश्वासियों में हर्ष की लहर दौड़ गई। अजमेर रोड स्थित सेंट मेरीज चर्च, चर्च रोड स्थित सेंट पॉल्स चर्च, हॉस्पिटल रोड स्थित सेंट जोंस चर्च समेत 20 गिरजाघरों में प्रार्थना सभाएं हुईं। बधाई गीतों का गायन हुआ और चरनी की झांकियों के दर्शन करके लोगों ने एक दूसरे को मुबारकबाद दीं।
रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाया गिरिजाघर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Christmas 2019
Christmas 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Christmas 2019
Christmas 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
christmas 2019
christmas 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Christmas 2019
Christmas 2019 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रभु यीशु के जन्म की झांकी
प्रभु यीशु के जन्म की झांकी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
