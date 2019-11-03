शहर चुनें

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व छठ संपन्न, ब्रज के यमुना घाटों पर बिखरी अद्भुत छटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 10:17 AM IST
उदयमान सूर्य देव को दिया अर्घ्य
उदयमान सूर्य देव को दिया अर्घ्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में छठ का महापर्व धूमधाम से मनाया गया। आगरा-मथुरा में रविवार की सुबह यमुना घाटों पर सैकड़ों व्रती महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। इसके साथ ही चार दिवसीय आस्था का महापर्व संपन्न हो गया। महिलाओं ने परिवार की सुख समृद्धि के लिए छठ मइया से कामना की। पूजन के साथ गीतों 'पटना के हवीं पाटन देवी, आगरा अइसन घाट, उतरले सूरज देव भइले अरघिया के जून...' 'पूजेली चरण तोहार हे छठी मइया' आदि के जरिये छठ मैया के प्रति श्रद्धा व्यक्त की।

chhath puja chhath puja 2019 surya puja छठ पूजा
उदयमान सूर्य देव को दिया अर्घ्य
उदयमान सूर्य देव को दिया अर्घ्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में यमुना घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
आगरा में यमुना घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छठ पूजा
छठ पूजा
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु - फोटो : अमर उजाला
