उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व छठ संपन्न, ब्रज के यमुना घाटों पर बिखरी अद्भुत छटा

{"_id":"5dbe59cb8ebc3e017a213006","slug":"chhath-puja-2019-devotees-offeres-arghya-to-surya-dev-at-yamuna-ghats-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0917\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0918\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u091b\u0920 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0928\u094d\u0928, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u091b\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उदयमान सूर्य देव को दिया अर्घ्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में यमुना घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना घाट पर छठ मइया की पूजा करते श्रद्धालु
- फोटो : अमर उजाला