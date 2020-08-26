राधाष्टमी: बरसाने बजी बधाई कीरत ने कन्या जाई...ब्रज में दिखी राधा जन्म की धूम

{"_id":"5f4662938ebc3e3cec6c399a","slug":"celebrations-in-mathura-of-radharani-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0940: \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0908...\u092c\u094d\u0930\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0927\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राधा अष्टमी के मौके पर रावल में पंचामृत किया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरसाना में भक्तों से सूना राधारानी का मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रह्मांचल पर्वत पर विराजमान लाडलीजी मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान परिसर में राधारानी के विग्रह का किया गया पंचामृत अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राधारानी के गांव रावल में हुआ विग्रह का पंचामृत अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला