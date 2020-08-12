कृष्ण जन्म के बाद नंदमहोत्सव की धूम, आज अनौखी छवि छटा, छाय रही नंदगाम...

{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नंदमहोत्सव में सजा मंदिर और बधाई गाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नंदगांव-बरसाना के गोपों ने समाज गायन कर दीर्घायु की कामना की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नंदगांव में उत्सव की बधाई दी गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f33c301d2013604e23ebf43","slug":"celebration-of-krishana-birth-in-nangaon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u094d\u0923 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u092e\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0942\u092e, \u0906\u091c \u0905\u0928\u094c\u0916\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u091b\u091f\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0902\u0926\u0917\u093e\u092e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंदिर में पहुंचे शिव स्वरूप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला