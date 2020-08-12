शहर चुनें
कृष्ण जन्म के बाद नंदमहोत्सव की धूम, आज अनौखी छवि छटा, छाय रही नंदगाम...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Wed, 12 Aug 2020 04:06 PM IST
नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि
नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगीराज भगवान श्री बाल कृष्ण का जन्ममहोत्सव नंदभवन में परंपरागत रीति-रिवाज के साथ मनाया गया। नंदीश्वर पर्वत स्थित नंदबाबा मंदिर में नंद महोत्सव के अवसर पर नंदगांव-बरसाना के गोस्वामी समाज के बधाई गायन ने द्वापर युग की कथा को एक बार फिर जीवंत कर दिया। इस दौरान नंद भवन में दधि कांधों, मल्ल युद्ध, बांस बधाई, भांड लीला, शंकर लीला आदि का मंचन किया गया।
nand utsav nand gaon krishna janmashtami krishna birthday

मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में खत्म हुआ ये इंजेक्शन

12 अगस्त 2020

नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि
नंद भवन में माता यशोदा के साथ कृष्ण-बलराम आदि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदमहोत्सव में सजा मंदिर और बधाई गाते लोग
नंदमहोत्सव में सजा मंदिर और बधाई गाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव-बरसाना के गोपों ने समाज गायन कर दीर्घायु की कामना की
नंदगांव-बरसाना के गोपों ने समाज गायन कर दीर्घायु की कामना की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर
रोशनी से नहाया नंदबाबा मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नंदगांव में उत्सव की बधाई दी गई
नंदगांव में उत्सव की बधाई दी गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मंदिर में पहुंचे शिव स्वरूप
मंदिर में पहुंचे शिव स्वरूप - फोटो : अमर उजाला
