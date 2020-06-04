शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Car racer Shahan Ali Mohsin nominated for Arjuna Award

अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए भेजा गया 'रफ्तार के बादशाह' शहान अली मोहसिन का नाम, ये हैं उपलब्धियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 01:07 PM IST
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रफ्तार के बादशाह के नाम से मशहूर ताजनगरी के कार्टिंग और कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन को सन 2020 के अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए नामित किया गया है। फेडरेशन ऑफ मोटर स्पोर्ट्स क्लब ऑफ इंडिया (एफएमएससीआई) ने अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए शहान का नाम युवा एवं खेल मंत्रालय को भेजा है। शहान देश के ऐसे पहले कार्टिंग रेसर हैं, जिनका नाम अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए भेजा गया है। अगली स्लाइड्स में जानिए इनकी उपलब्धियां....
arjuna award shahan ali mohsin car racer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
