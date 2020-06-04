अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए भेजा गया 'रफ्तार के बादशाह' शहान अली मोहसिन का नाम, ये हैं उपलब्धियां

{"_id":"5ed8a4508ebc3e909a686cc8","slug":"car-racer-shahan-ali-mohsin-nominated-for-arjuna-award","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939' \u0936\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0938\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शहान अली मोहसिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
- फोटो : फेसबुक