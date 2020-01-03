शहर चुनें

एक ही चिता पर मां-बेटी का अंतिम संस्कार, पास में जली पिता की चिता, छलक आईं लोगों की आंखें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 11:29 AM IST
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल)
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के आरएस बुलियन कंपनी के मालिक नीरज अग्रवाल, उनकी पत्नी नेहा अग्रवाल और बेटी धान्या का अंतिम संस्कार बृहस्पतिवार को मोक्षधाम में किया गया। मां-बेटी का अंतिम संस्कार एक ही चिता पर हुआ। मृतक नीरज के बड़े भाई पारस अग्रवाल ने दोनों चिताओं को मुखाग्नि दी। एक साथ कारोबारी और उसकी पत्नी और बेटी की चिता जली तो लोगों के आंसू छलक पड़े। वहीं लोगों ने नीरज के पिता को ढांढस बंधाया।  
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल)
पत्नी-बेटी के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी कार में मिले तीनों के शव
इसी कार में मिले तीनों के शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतकों के परिचित
मृतकों के परिचित - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मां-बेटी का फाइल फोटो
मां-बेटी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शौर्य का फाइल फोटो
शौर्य का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
