Breaking: 10 अप्रैल को भारत बंद के ऐलान के बाद यूपी के कई जिलों में अलर्ट, धारा 144 लागू

अमित उपाध्याय, आगरा, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 03:20 PM IST
यूपी में अलर्ट
1 of 8
जातिगत आरक्षण और बीती 2 अप्रैल को एससी/एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन के खिलाफ भारत बंद के दौरान हुई हिंसा के विरोध में सवर्ण और ओबीसी संगठनों ने 10 अप्रैल को भारत बंद का ऐलान किया है। स्थिति को देखते हुए यूपी के कई जिलों में पुलिस और प्रशासन ने अलर्ट जारी कर धारा 144 लागू कर दी है।
bharat bandh reservation sc/st act red alert up police rajput sabha general and obc act 144

