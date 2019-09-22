शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   brave young man drowns in ganga river for save life of girls

दो बच्चियों की जान बचाकर गंगा की गोद में समा गया युवक, हर जुबां पर बहादुरी की चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 06:34 PM IST
बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं
1 of 6
बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कासगंज जनपद के सोरों के लहरा घाट पर रविवार को गंगा में डूब रहीं दो बच्चियों को बचाकर गांव बघेला का युवक गंगा की लहरों में समाया गया। दो बच्चियों को बचाने के बाद अन्य चार को बचाने के प्रयास में वो डूब गया। इस हादसे ने जहां लोगों को झकझोर रख दिया, वहीं युवक की बहादुरी के चर्चे हर जुबान पर हैं। प्रशासन ने भी उसके साहस को सलाम किया। 
बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं
बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा में युवक और किशोरियों की तलाश करते गोताखोर
गंगा में युवक और किशोरियों की तलाश करते गोताखोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा किनारे एकत्र ग्रामीण
गंगा किनारे एकत्र ग्रामीण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाघाट पर एकत्र लोग
गंगाघाट पर एकत्र लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिओम के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल हुआ
हरिओम के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी चंद्रप्रकाश सिंह साथ में एडीएम, एएसपी व अन्य अधिकारी ।
जिलाधिकारी चंद्रप्रकाश सिंह साथ में एडीएम, एएसपी व अन्य अधिकारी । - फोटो : अमर उजाला
