दो बच्चियों की जान बचाकर गंगा की गोद में समा गया युवक, हर जुबां पर बहादुरी की चर्चा

{"_id":"5d876d128ebc3e01376a937e","slug":"brave-young-man-drowns-in-ganga-river-for-save-life-of-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915, \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बहादुर हरिओम और उसके द्वारा बचाई गईं दोनों बालिकाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा में युवक और किशोरियों की तलाश करते गोताखोर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा किनारे एकत्र ग्रामीण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाघाट पर एकत्र लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिओम के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिलाधिकारी चंद्रप्रकाश सिंह साथ में एडीएम, एएसपी व अन्य अधिकारी ।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला