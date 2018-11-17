शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले ब्रज में कमल संदेश बाइक रैली निकाल भाजपा ने दिखाया दम, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 08:38 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आगरा मंडल में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने शनिवार को कमल संदेश बाइक रैली निकाल कर दम दिखाया। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजबाद, मैनपुरी और एटा-कासगंज में भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं ने कमल संदेश बाइक रैली को झंडी दिखाई। रैली में हजारों कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। 
