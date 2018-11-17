बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले ब्रज में कमल संदेश बाइक रैली निकाल भाजपा ने दिखाया दम, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 08:38 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आगरा मंडल में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने शनिवार को कमल संदेश बाइक रैली निकाल कर दम दिखाया। आगरा, मथुरा, फिरोजबाद, मैनपुरी और एटा-कासगंज में भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं ने कमल संदेश बाइक रैली को झंडी दिखाई। रैली में हजारों कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए।
