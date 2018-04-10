बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acc6e784f1c1bb61a8b462b","slug":"bharat-bandh-see-the-live-photos-of-protest-in-agra-division","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u0902\u0926 Live: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e, \u090f\u091f\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0938\u0917\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत बंद Live: आगरा, फिरोजाबाद, मथुरा, एटा, कासगंज में प्रदर्शन की देखें तस्वीरें...
टीम डिजिटल, आगरा, Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 01:35 PM IST
पूरे ब्रज में आरक्षण के खिलाफ और एससी/एसटी एक्ट में संशोधन के समर्थन में भारत बंद का असर दिखाई दे रहा है। साथ ही सवर्ण समाज के लोग जुलूस निकालकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
