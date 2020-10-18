शहर चुनें
Banke Bihari Temple Vrindavan Will Close From Monday For Devotees

वृंदावनः ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट कल से बंद, भारी भीड़ के कारण मंदिर प्रशासन ने लिया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा-वृंदावन, Updated Sun, 18 Oct 2020 03:04 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
1 of 5
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नवरात्र के पहले दिन खुला ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर सोमवार से भक्तों के लिए बंद कर दिया जाएगा। भक्तों की भारी भीड़ के चलते मंदिर प्रशासन ने ये निर्णय लिया है। शनिवार को पहले ही दिन मंदिर के पट खुले थे, जिसके बाद भारी भीड़ मंदिर में उमड़ी थी।

संबंधित खबर- बांकेबिहारी मंदिर: खास को दिया प्रवेश, आम भक्तों की लगी कतार, पहले दिन ही विवाद, नियम भी तार-तार

 
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर वृंदावन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन के लिए आते भक्त
बांकेबिहारी के दर्शन के लिए आते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद मंदिर में दिया प्रवेश
थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद मंदिर में दिया प्रवेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
