शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Banke bihari temple news court will hold the next hearing on four November

फिलहाल बंद रहेंगे बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, प्रबंधक का आदेश निरस्त करने से कोर्ट का इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वृंदावन/मथुरा, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 09:02 PM IST
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु (फाइल)
1 of 6
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के सिविल जज जूनियर डिवीजन के न्यायालय में वृंदावन के बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बंद पट आम भक्तों के लिए खुलवाने संबंधी याचिकाएं स्वीकार कर ली गईं हैं। इन पर सुनवाई चार नवंबर को होगी। हालांकि न्यायालय ने मंदिर प्रबंधक के उस आदेश को निरस्त करने से इनकार कर दिया है, जिस पर मंदिर बंद कराया गया। इसके चलते श्रीबांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट फिलहाल श्रद्धालु के लिए बंद रहेंगे। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra mathura uttar pradesh banke bihari temple banke bihari temple closed court shri banke bihari temple

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

chirag paswan
Bihar

नीतीश पहले ही चुनाव हार चुके हैं। नीतीश राज में बिहारियों की इज्जत गिरी। मेरा मुकाबला भाजपा से है

20 अक्टूबर 2020

nitish kumar bihar cm
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार ने कहा, 'कुछ लोगों को कुछ ज्ञान नहीं है और दावा कर रहे हैं'

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
Gorakhpur

सावधान, इस बैग में 'बम' है, सूचना मिलते ही गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर मचा हड़कंप!

20 अक्टूबर 2020

17 किलो की गोभी के साथ किसान परिवार।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: किसान ने उगाई 17 किलो वजन की बंदगोभी, कृषि वैज्ञानिक भी हैरान

20 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

Ballia Shooting Incident: वो बयान जिनसे विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कराई फजीहत, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी बेहद नाराज

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मौके पर मौजूद दमकलकर्मी
Meerut

तस्वीरें: मेरठ में पेंट की अवैध फैक्टरी में भीषण आग, धमाके के साथ फटे कैमिकल से भरे ड्रम

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

माथा टेकतीं व लोगों से मुलाकात करतीं मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी का गांधी परिवार पर हमला, वकीलों ने शिकायत पत्र सौंपकर लगाया ये आरोप...

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Durga temple of kushinagar
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में इस मंदिर को पुरातत्व विभाग ने किया है संरक्षित, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
बाएं विनय शंकर तिवारी और दाएं राजेश त्रिपाठी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बसपा विधायक ने कृषि योग्य भूमि को बंधक रखकर लिया बैंक से ऋण, इस भाजपा नेता ने भेजा था सीबीआई को पत्र

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

जान पर भारी पड़ सकता है मनमाना होम आइसोलेशन, जानिए डॉक्टर क्या दे रहे हैं सलाह

20 अक्टूबर 2020

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
astrology

आज ही जानें कुंडली में मंगल योग, बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
बहनें शुभि और शिवि
Lucknow

नौकरी और पढ़ाई के साथ अपनी सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी निभा रहीं ये बहनें, नशे के खिलाफ लड़ रहीं जंग

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बिकरू कांड की जांच
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड के आरोपियों की जांच, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला मामला, अधूरे दस्तावेज से बने 580 असलहा लाइसेंस

20 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

20 अक्टूबर 2020

खरीदारी करते लोग
Lucknow

कपड़ा बाजार में उमड़ी ग्राहकों की भीड़, कारोबारियों ने शुरू किए ये ऑफर, तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

संगीता हत्याकांड: पूर्व सैनिकों की चेतावनी, पांच दिन में दरोगा को जेल भेजें, नहीं तो...

20 अक्टूबर 2020

नीम। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: नीम की पत्तियों में है इस वायरस को मारने की क्षमता, लैब में भी मिला सौ फीसदी रिजल्ट

20 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई के पहुंचने से परेशान रहे जेल अधिकारी, सात घंटे तक किसी ने नहीं खाया खाना

20 अक्टूबर 2020

हरिशंकर तिवारी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली नेता है पं. हरिशंकर तिवारी, 22 रिमांडर के बाद भी बयान लेने का साहस नहीं जुटा पा रही पुलिस

20 अक्टूबर 2020

जेल से बाहर निकलते सीबीआई के अधिकारी
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई पहुंची जेल, आरोपियों से एकांत में की पूछताछ, आसपास नहीं दिखा कारागार प्रशासन

20 अक्टूबर 2020

सोशल मीडिया पर पलायन की खबर वायरल
Agra

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: सोशल मीडिया पर पलायन की खबर वायरल होने से प्रशासन में मची खलबली

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के एनकांउटर के 102 दिन बाद कानपुर के एक थाने में फिर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मेडिकल में सीबीआई की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: कौन सी दवाएं कितने अंतराल पर दीं, पीड़िता से कौन मिलने आया, सीबीआई ने आठ घंटे में 8 डाक्टरों से की पूछताछ

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्त (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर किया विरोध प्रदर्शन (फाइल)
बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर किया विरोध प्रदर्शन (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X