Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Bank Employee Girl Commits Suicie Read Full Story

बीमाकर्मी युवती आत्महत्या प्रकरणः मोबाइल में लाइव सुसाइड वीडियो की आशंका, कान में लगा था ब्लूटूथ इयरफोन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 10:27 AM IST
प्रिया का फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
प्रिया का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यू आगरा के इंद्रुपुरी कॉलोनी स्थित घर में शनिवार दोपहर को किरायेदार प्रिया (24) का शव फंदे से लटका मिला। वह एक बैंक की इंश्योरेंस शाखा में काम करती थी। पुलिस के अनुसार, कमरे में डबल बेड के सिरहाने एक मोबाइल रखा हुआ था। युवती के कान में ब्लूटूथ ईयरफोन लगा था। इससे आशंका है कि मोबाइल पर वीडियो कॉल करते-करते उसने आत्महत्या की है। मोबाइल को कब्जे में ले लिया है। अगर, सुसाइड का कोई वीडियो होगा तो मोबाइल खुलने पर पता चल जाएगा। कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है।
