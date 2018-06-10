बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: ताजमहल में जुलाई से पानी की प्लास्टिक बोतल नहीं ले जा सकेंगे टूरिस्ट, ऐसे बुझेगी प्यास
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Sun, 10 Jun 2018 02:04 PM IST
ताजमहल डिक्लेरेशन के बाद अब विश्व विरासत को प्लास्टिक मुक्त करने की कवायद की जा रही है। यूनाइटेड नेशन एनवायरमेंट प्रोग्राम (यूएनईपी) के प्लास्टिक फ्री नारे को अमल में लाने के लिए ताजमहल में जुलाई से प्लास्टिक बोतल अंदर ले जाने पर रोक लग सकती है।
