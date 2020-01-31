अहमदाबाद-जयपुर की तर्ज पर ताजनगरी को जल्द मिल सकता है हेरिटेज सिटी का दर्जा, ये होंगे फायदे

{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बैठक में नगर आयुक्त व अन्य अधिकारीगण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयपुर के राजा सिंह द्वारा बनवाया गया आगरा का पुराना नक्शा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुगलिया रिवर फ्रंट गार्डन का ऐसा था स्वरूप
- फोटो : आस्ट्रियाई इतिहासकार ईवा कोच
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e33b4768ebc3e4b4f229324","slug":"agra-will-get-soon-heritage-city-status","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926-\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला