शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra weather change on makar sankranti

Weather: मकर संक्रांति से पहले बिगड़ा मौसम, सुबह छाया घना कोहरा, अगले दो दिन बारिश के आसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:23 PM IST
कोहरे की आगोश में ताजमहल
1 of 5
कोहरे की आगोश में ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मकर संक्रांति से पहले मौसम का मिजाज फिर बिगड़ गया। सोमवार रात को मथुरा-फिरोजाबाद में तेज बारिश हुई, जिससे गलन बढ़ गई है। वहीं आगरा में मंगलवार की सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। मौसम विभाग ने आज बादल और कल से दो दिनों तक बूंदाबांदी, बारिश की संभावनाएं जताई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
agra weather rainfall forecast makar sankranti 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के गांव और दोषियों के फांसी के फंदे में है गहरा रिश्ता, नरम करने को मंगाए गए ये फल

14 जनवरी 2020

हाथी को देखते ग्रामीण।
Gorakhpur

महावत की जान लेने वाले भाजपा विधायक के हाथी पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पहले भी हुए हैं हादसे

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
लखनऊ में छाया घना कोहरा
Lucknow

सुबह कोहरा...और दिनभर गलन, जानें- आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का मिजाज

14 जनवरी 2020

कभी भी प्रमाण पत्र जमा करवा सकते हैं, वरना रुक जाएगी पेंशन
Gorakhpur

पेंशनर्स के लिए राहत भरी खबर, अब कभी भी दे सकते हैं जिंदा रहने का सबूत

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
अनुराधा पौडवाल (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

कई सुपरहिट गीत गा चुकीं अनुराध पौंडवाल ने फिल्मों में गाना क्यों छोड़ा? खास इंटरव्यू में खोले राज

14 जनवरी 2020

गणेश चतुर्थी पर सुहागिनों ने पुत्र की लंबी आयु के लिए पूजा कीं।
Gorakhpur

गणेश चतुर्थी के बाद क्या आता है सबसे बड़ा बदलाव? देखें मकर संक्रांति का शुभ मुहूर्त और राशिफल

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

14 out of 47 Sample of medicines including 14 himachal failed
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल समेत देशभर में इन 47 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल, कहीं आपने भी तो नहीं किया सेवन

14 जनवरी 2020

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़े गए डीएसपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई तेज, अबतक हुए ये खुलासे, कांग्रेस ने भी दागे सवाल

14 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
हरीश रावत
Dehradun

हरीश रावत ने साधा निशाना कहा - ‘छात्र लाठी डंडों से चुप न हों, तो जैमर से चुप करवा दो’

14 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति
Chandigarh

मकर संक्रांति पर 35 साल बाद उभयचरी योग, दो राशियों के लिए बेहद शुभ, करें ये खास उपाय

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
कुत्ते ने नवजात बच्चे की आंख नोची, दर्दनाक मौत
Farrukhabad

जन्म के बाद ठीक से बच्चे का चेहरा भी न देख पाई थी मां, यमराज बनकर आया कुत्ता और छीन ली सांसें

14 जनवरी 2020

धूमधाम से मनाई लोहड़ी
Agra

Lohri 2020: मस्ती और उल्लास के साथ मनाया लोहड़ी का पर्व, गीतों पर जमकर थिरके लोग

14 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case:तिहाड़ में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन का दोषियों पर बड़ा बयान, कहा- ऐसे लोगों को...

14 जनवरी 2020

सहारनपुर में तेज बारिश के साथ जमकर बरसे ओले
Meerut

सहारनपुर में तेज बारिश के साथ जमकर बरसे ओले, कैमरे में कैद हुआ शिमला जैसा नजारा, तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के चारों दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Meerut

फांसी से पहले दोषी की अंतिम इच्छा पूछे जाने का नहीं है कोई प्रावधान, मृत्युदंड से जुड़े अनजाने तथ्य

14 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से छोटा राजन भी दहशत में, लेता रहता है सारी जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

आइशी घोष
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा: एसआईटी की जांच में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, बढ़ सकती हैं छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष आइशी की मुश्किलें

14 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

मकर संक्रांति पर शोभन योग में लगेगी पुण्य की डुबकी, जानिए कब है स्नान का सबसे उत्तम मुहुर्त

14 जनवरी 2020

शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शनकारी
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग: सड़क खाली करने को तैयार नहीं लोग, स्थानीय लोगों ने दी सारे रास्ते बंद करने की चेतावनी

14 जनवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

रिजल्ट के लिए यूपीपीएससी के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

14 जनवरी 2020

NRC & CAA PROTEST IN PRAYGRAJ
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में सीएए के विरोध में रात भर डटी रहीं महिलाएं 24 घंटे बाद भी धरना जारी

14 जनवरी 2020

Vehicles will not be able to go to Gorakhnath temple for next three days, route diversion applied
Gorakhpur

आज से तीन दिन तक गोरखनाथ मंदिर की ओर नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन, रूट डायवर्जन लागू

14 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे की आगोश में ताजमहल
कोहरे की आगोश में ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में हुई बारिश
मथुरा में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा में हुई बारिश
मथुरा में हुई बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोहरे में छिपा ताजमहल
कोहरे में छिपा ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बादलों में छिपा सूरज
बादलों में छिपा सूरज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कन्नौज बस हादसा: डॉक्टर पर भड़के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, बोले, 'तुम हो सरकार के आदमी'

यूपी के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने सोमवार को कन्नौज बस हादसे के पीड़ितों से अस्पताल में जाकर मुलाकात की। लेकिन इस दौरान अखिलेश यादव ने अस्तपाल में पीड़ित के पास खड़े डॉक्टर को फटकार लगाई। घटना का वीडियो देखिए।

14 जनवरी 2020

छोटा राजन 1:36

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से डरे छोटा राजन, शहाबुद्दीन, तिहाड़ जेलकर्मियों से ले रहे जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर 1:58

भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को मिला संदिग्ध खत ,फोरेंसिक टीम कर रही जांच

14 जनवरी 2020

लोहड़ी 2:07

लोहड़ी का जश्न हुआ शुरू, ढोल की थाप पर जमकर थिरके लोग

13 जनवरी 2020

मकर संक्रांति 3:25

मकर संक्रांति 2020 : जब सूर्य करेंगे मकर राशि में प्रवेश तो बदलेगा इन राशियों का भाग्य

13 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited