शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   agra weather change after pollution reduction

ताजनगरी में प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत, दिखने लगा सर्दी का असर, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 10:29 AM IST
मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा
1 of 5
मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में छाई धुंध छटने लगी है, जिससे प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत मिली है। इसके साथ ही सर्दी के मौसम का असर भी दिखने लगा है। गुरुवार की सुबह धुंध के साथ बादल छाए रहे, वहीं कोहरे ने भी दस्तक दी है। लोग गर्म कपड़े पहनकर घर से बाहर टहलने निकले। वहीं सुबह 10 बजे के बाद सूर्य देव बादलों में लुकाछिपी करते नजर आए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
agra weather change pollution reduction pollution in agra air pollution
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा
Agra

ताजनगरी में प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत, दिखने लगा सर्दी का असर, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम का हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

tis hazari court clash SIT probe shows cop fire in air 1 bullet hit at iron then hit lawyer shoulder
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट बवाल: पुलिसकर्मी ने हवा में चलाई थीं दोनों गोलियां, लोहे से टकराकर कंधे में जा लगी

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
यूपी बार काउंसिल की अध्यक्ष दरवेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

दरवेश यादव हत्याकांड: आरोपियों को क्लीन चिट, पुलिस ने लगाई फाइनल रिपोर्ट, बंद हुई फाइल

7 नवंबर 2019

गुरु नानक देव जी
Chandigarh

10 से ज्यादा देशों में 14 नामों से पुकारा जाता है गुरु नानक देव जी को, पाकिस्तानी कहते 'नानकशाह'

7 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Matra shakti conclave 2019 in Srinagar Garhwal Photos
Dehradun

मातृशक्ति सम्मेलन: बेटियों ने बताए पहाड़ में विकास और तरक्की के रास्ते, तस्वीरों में झलकियां...

7 नवंबर 2019

Woman Digging her House for Gold and khazana after Tantrik told in haridwar 
Dehradun

तांत्रिक के बहकावे में आई महिला, खजाने के लालच में खोद डाला पूरा घर, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी...

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इकाना स्टेडियम
Lucknow

काबुल के शेर खान ने बढ़ाया अफगान टीम का उत्साह, अपनी कद-काठी को लेकर आए थे चर्चा में

6 नवंबर 2019

delhi police protest
Delhi NCR

प्रदर्शनकारी पुलिसवालों ने किरण बेदी ही नहीं इस अफसर को भी किया याद, घर-घर में होती थी इनकी फोटो

6 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
विज्ञापन
Interrogation with murderers of Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow.
Lucknow

अशफाक ने रेता था कमलेश का गला, डेढ़ मिनट में वारदात कर भागे, हत्यारों से पूछताछ में खुलासा

6 नवंबर 2019

कुलदीप कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हादसाः तेज रफ्तार ने रौंद दी दसवीं के छात्र की जिंदगी, पुलिस का मानवीय चेहरा आया सामने

6 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
गुलमर्ग में बर्फबारी
Jammu

बर्फ की चादर से ढक गईं कश्मीर की पहाड़ियां, धरती पर स्वर्ग जैसा खूबसूरत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

6 नवंबर 2019

knife
Ghazipur

जीजा का दिल तोड़ कर किसी और से प्यार करने पर युवती को मिली मौत, ऐसे खुला राज

6 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर में धुंध और प्रदूषण
Kanpur

सांसों पर संकट: चार दिन तक बादल रहने की संभावना, ऐसे में प्रदूषित कण वातावरण में ही मंडराएंगे

6 नवंबर 2019

हस्तिनापुर
Meerut

महादानी कर्ण ने इस जगह दान किए थे कवच और कुंडल, मेरठ के इस मंदिर में पूजा करती थी मंदोदरी

6 नवंबर 2019

Moving car catches fire in Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू: चलती कार में लगी आग, चार लोग बाल-बाल बचे

6 नवंबर 2019

young fashion designers of lucknow
Lucknow

ये हैं शहर के यूथ आइकॉन, फैशन डिजाइनिंग की दुनिया में जमाई लखनऊ की धाक

6 नवंबर 2019

delhi air quality improves to poor level from very poor school open in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

'खराब' के बाद 'अस्वस्थ' श्रेणी में पहुंची दिल्ली की हवा, 8-9 नवंबर तक हो सकती है बारिश

6 नवंबर 2019

बेदह खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर के यह 20 स्थान
Jammu

बेहद खूबसूरत हैं कश्मीर की यह 20 जगह, तस्वीरें देख भागे चले आएंगे घाटी की ओर

6 नवंबर 2019

Peaks in Himachal covered with white sheets of snow, see spectacular views in pictures
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में चोटियों ने ओढ़ी बर्फ की सफेद चादर, तस्वीरों में देखें शानदार नजारा

6 नवंबर 2019

पराली
Meerut

तस्वीरें: खेतों में खुलेआम जलाई जा रही पराली, उठ रहा घना धुआं, आंखें मूंदे बैठे जिम्मेदार 

6 नवंबर 2019

एसपीओ भर्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस में भर्ती के लिए 7 हजार युवाओं ने दिखाया दम, तस्वीरों में देखिए देशभक्ति का जज्बा

6 नवंबर 2019

रानी रामपाल
Chandigarh

पिता ने तांगा हांक-हांक कर पाला और बेटी बनी 'ज्वाला', ओलंपिक में खेलेगी, पढ़ें 'रानी' की कहानी

6 नवंबर 2019

मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा
मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध में छिपा ताजमहल
धुंध में छिपा ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में सुबह छाई धुंध
आगरा में सुबह छाई धुंध
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धुंध से ढका ताजमहल
धुंध से ढका ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र संकट: राज्यपाल से भाजपा की मुलाकात तो मातोश्री में शिवसेना विधायकों की होगी बैठक

महाराष्ट्र में अभी तक नई सरकार अस्तित्व में नहीं आ पाई है। भाजपा शिवसेना दोनों सीएम पद को लेकर जिद पर अड़े हैं। ऐसे में प्रदेश की सियासत के लिए आज का दिन बेहद अहम है।

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:13

बढ़ती प्याज की कीमतों पर रामविलास पासवान की बैठक, नवंबर के अंत तक राहत की उम्मीद

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा-शिवसेना 3:05

महाराष्ट्र के सियासत का अब तक का अपडेट, उद्धव ठाकरे ने सुबह11बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बुलाई बैठक

6 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:34

भूमि पेडनेकर से खास बातचीत, ‘बाला’ फिल्म में है अहम किरदार

6 नवंबर 2019

कहानी अयोध्या की 7:15

Ayodhya Case | चंद मिनटों में जानिए अयोध्या का पूरा इतिहास

6 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited