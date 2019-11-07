ताजनगरी में प्रदूषण से कुछ राहत, दिखने लगा सर्दी का असर, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम का हाल

{"_id":"5dc3a36b8ebc3e5aef649cec","slug":"agra-weather-change-after-pollution-reduction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मास्क लगाकर टहलते युवा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc3a36b8ebc3e5aef649cec","slug":"agra-weather-change-after-pollution-reduction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धुंध में छिपा ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc3a36b8ebc3e5aef649cec","slug":"agra-weather-change-after-pollution-reduction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए मास्क लगाए युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dc3a36b8ebc3e5aef649cec","slug":"agra-weather-change-after-pollution-reduction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धुंध से ढका ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला