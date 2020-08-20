योगिता गौतम हत्याकांड: आरोपी डॉक्टर ने 'खौफनाक' तरीके से ली जान, पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ खुलासा

{"_id":"5f3e8d598ebc3e3cb24d927f","slug":"agra-up-news-dr-yogita-was-brutally-murdered-by-doctor-vivek-tiwari-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094c\u0924\u092e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगिता का हत्यारोपी विवेक तिवारी और योगिता की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जूनियर डॉक्टर योगिता गौतम की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना का खुलासा करते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार, साथ में अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के बाहर योगिता के परिजन व अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
योगिता के पिता और भाई से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला