शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Agra The Third Most Polluted City Of Uttar Pradesh In September 2020

Lockdown खुला तो बढ़ने लगा प्रदूषण, प्रदेश का तीसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 11:00 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चार दिन से तेज धूप और सभी दिन बाजार खुलने के कारण सड़कों पर भारी भीड़ का असर पर्यावरण पर पड़ रहा है। मंगलवार को आगरा प्रदेश का तीसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा। मंगलवार को केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की रिपोर्ट में आगरा का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 101 पर पहुंच गया जो सामान्य से दो गुना ज्यादा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
agra third most polluted city september 2020 aqi air quality index

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल खुलने के साथ 21 सितंबर से छूट और बढ़ेगी, ये पाबंदियां होंगी खत्म

9 सितंबर 2020

एक पहल पाठशाला में बच्चे
Agra

विश्व साक्षरता दिवस : अंधेरी गलियों में उजियारा, 15 वर्ष में 5500 से अधिक बच्चों को पढ़ाया

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
दिल्ली मेट्रो: पिंक और ब्लू लाइन पर 171 दिन बाद दौड़ी मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

Delhi Metro: ब्लू और पिंक लाइनों पर 171 दिन की रुकावट के बाद दौड़ी मेट्रो, यात्री हुए खुश

9 सितंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए खतरनाक हो सकती है ये बीमारी, विशेषज्ञों ने जताई चिंता

9 सितंबर 2020

बस एक क्लिक से हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में कराएं विशेष श्राद्ध पूजा
Shradh Puja

बस एक क्लिक से हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में कराएं विशेष श्राद्ध पूजा
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
Agra

एतिहासिक स्मारक खुलने से पहले सजने लगे 'नन्हे ताजमहल', उत्साहित हैं हस्तशिल्पी, कोरोबार बढ़ने की उम्मीद

9 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

हत्यारोपी आर्यमन यादव।
Gorakhpur

जिम जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला और कर दी हत्या, फिर भीड़ ने किया खौफनाक अंत

9 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'मोरनी' को भी सुहाती है शिप्रा के बगिया की हरियाली, रजनीगंधा व रातरानी से महकती है इनकी बालकनी

9 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: बदमाशों का दुबई से कनेक्शन!, एक ने कहा था वहां मेरे भाई मुस्लिमों को...

9 सितंबर 2020

Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, पुलिस को अब चना बेचने वाली की तलाश, परिजन बोले...

9 सितंबर 2020

बस एक क्लिक से हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में कराएं विशेष श्राद्ध पूजा
Shradh Puja

बस एक क्लिक से हर की पौड़ी, हरिद्वार में कराएं विशेष श्राद्ध पूजा
Cab driver murder case
Delhi NCR

कैब चालक हत्याकांड: आफताब के बेटे का बड़ा खुलासा, लूटपाट ही मकसद होता तो ये काम क्यों करते बदमाश?

9 सितंबर 2020

मयंक सग्गर और प्रद्युम्न गोयल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कोरोना काल में 22 वर्षीय छात्रों का कमाल, हासिल की 42-42 लाख पैकेज की नौकरी

9 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय बाजपेई के गुर्गे ने अग्रिम जमानत के लिए दी अर्जी, अब गैंगस्टर के खिलाफ पुलिस कर रही ये तैयारी

9 सितंबर 2020

रैकेट संचालक, उसकी सास और कोलकाता की एक कॉलगर्ल गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

कानपुर: सेक्स रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, संचालक गिरफ्तार, पत्नी भी कॉलगर्ल, व्हाट्सएप कॉलिंग पर होती थी बुकिंग

9 सितंबर 2020

पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम 
Kanpur

यूपी: पिता-पुत्र व चाची-भतीजी के शव घर पहुंचने पर कोहराम, परिजनों का हाल देख ग्रामीण भी फूट-फूटकर रोए

9 सितंबर 2020

आग लगने के बाद फैक्टरी में पड़ा मलबा
Agra

आगराः 14 घंटे आग बुझाने में डटे रहे दमकल कर्मचारी, मालिक से मांगा जवाब कहा बाद में बताएंगे...

9 सितंबर 2020

लाइट एंड साउंड सिस्टम
Uttar Pradesh

महात्मा बुद्ध की प्रथम उपदेश स्थली पर पर्यटक जल्द उठा सकेंगे इस सुविधा का लुत्फ, देखते ही होंगे मंत्रमुग्ध

8 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी
Kanpur

कानपुर का स्पाइडर-बेबी, पलक झपकते चढ़ जाता दीवार, ये तस्वीरें आपको भी हैरान कर देंगी

8 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

8 सितंबर 2020

meerut crime news
Meerut

जीवनभर का दर्द दे गई तीन मिनट की वारदत, बदमाशों ने जैन परिवार के इकलौते बेटे को दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूना

8 सितंबर 2020

Uttarakhand IAS Officer Rudraprayag DM Vandana singh Cut paddy crop , Photos
Dehradun

महिलाओं को खेतों में काम करता देख डीएम ने उठाई दरांती और काटने लगीं धान की फसल, तस्वीरें...

8 सितंबर 2020

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह
Prayagraj

" अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह" मेडल पाकर स्वर्णिम आभा से दमक उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे    

8 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा
आगरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजार
बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत चौराहे पर लगा जाम
हरीपर्वत चौराहे पर लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited