SC-ST एक्टः पुलिस देखती रही, बेकाबू होते चले गए प्रदर्शनकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 02:05 PM IST
भीड़
1 of 5
एससी एसटी एक्ट मे बदलावा के विरोध में हो रहे प्रदर्शन में पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। पुलिस ने कहीं भी मुस्तैदी नहीं दिखाई। 
bharat band sc st protection act supreme court train shop violent demonstration jamming sc st agra police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

