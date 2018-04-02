बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SC-ST एक्टः पुलिस देखती रही, बेकाबू होते चले गए प्रदर्शनकारी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 02:05 PM IST
एससी एसटी एक्ट मे बदलावा के विरोध में हो रहे प्रदर्शन में पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। पुलिस ने कहीं भी मुस्तैदी नहीं दिखाई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ac1e0f84f1c1bd2618b50d2","slug":"agra-police-negligent-to-stop-protesters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SC-ST \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0903 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.