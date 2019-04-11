शहर चुनें

आगरा उत्तर सीट पर कार्यकाल के बीच में दो भाजपा विधायकों का हो चुका है निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 11 Apr 2019 10:22 AM IST
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद
आगरा उत्तर विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा को सबसे ज्यादा खुशी मिली है, क्योंकि यहीं सेसबसे ज्यादा बार जीत मिली। जीत भी ऐसी वैसी नहीं, 86 हजार वोटों तक से जीते हैं चुनाव। लेकिन यहां से दो बार गम भी मिला है। यह गम है कार्यकाल के बीच में विधायकों के दुनिया छोड़कर चले जाने का। भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग से पहले सत्य प्रकाश विकल का निधन भी बीमारी के कारण हुआ था।
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद
पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग
पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग
भाजपा विधायक जगन प्रसाद गर्ग - फोटो : ANI
