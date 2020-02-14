शहर चुनें

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: बच सकती थी 14 लोगों की जान, अगर नहीं बरती जाती लापरवाही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 12:54 AM IST
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजबाद के सिरसागंज क्षेत्र में आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर बुधवार रात को हुआ हादसा कई लोगों की लापरवाही का नतीजा है। टायर फटने से ट्रॉला एक्सप्रेसवे पर करीब 45 मिनट खड़ा रहा, लेकिन हाईवे और यूपीडा का पेट्रोलिंग गाड़ियों ने संज्ञान नहीं लिया। हाईवे पेट्रोलिंग एक्सप्रेसवे पर खडे़ खराब ट्रॉला के आसपास बैरीकेडिंग कर देती तो शायद हादसा नहीं होता। 
agra lucknow expressway bus accident road safety
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
सड़क हादसा
अस्पताल में पड़े शव
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे
खड़े ट्रक से भिड़ी बस, 14 की मौत
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे का शिकार हुई बस
हादसे का शिकार हुई बस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस के उड़ गए थे परखच्चे
बस के उड़ गए थे परखच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
