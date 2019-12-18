फ्लड लाइट में 'दमकेगी' आगरा किले की खूबसूरती, पीली रोशनी में चमकेंगे लाल पत्थर

{"_id":"5df9ba978ebc3e87da176973","slug":"agra-fort-show-in-flood-light-in-night-red-stone-will-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940' \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ba978ebc3e87da176973","slug":"agra-fort-show-in-flood-light-in-night-red-stone-will-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940' \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ba978ebc3e87da176973","slug":"agra-fort-show-in-flood-light-in-night-red-stone-will-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940' \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आगरा किला में लाइट एंड साउंड शो के दौरान की तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9ba978ebc3e87da176973","slug":"agra-fort-show-in-flood-light-in-night-red-stone-will-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940' \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
agra fort
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"5df9ba978ebc3e87da176973","slug":"agra-fort-show-in-flood-light-in-night-red-stone-will-shine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0917\u0940' \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला