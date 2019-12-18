शहर चुनें

फ्लड लाइट में 'दमकेगी' आगरा किले की खूबसूरती, पीली रोशनी में चमकेंगे लाल पत्थर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 11:08 AM IST
आगरा किला
1 of 5
आगरा किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला, लाल पत्थरों से बना यह बुलंद स्मारक दिन में तो सभी को आकर्षित करता ही है, अब रात में इसकी बुलंदी फ्लड लाइट की रोशनी में और प्रभावित करेगी। तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। पूर्व में यहां फ्लड लाइटें जला करती थीं लेकिन रखरखाव के अभाव में पिछले आठ साल से ये बंद हैं।
आगरा किला
आगरा किला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक
आगरा किला पर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला में लाइट एंड साउंड शो के दौरान की तस्वीर
आगरा किला में लाइट एंड साउंड शो के दौरान की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
agra fort
agra fort - फोटो : Instagram
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला
चीनी का रोजा एत्मादउद्दौला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
