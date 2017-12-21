Download App
कोहरे का कहर: एटा में बस और कैंटर की भीषण टक्कर, एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराए वाहन

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला आगरा

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:11 AM IST
accident in etah and yamuna expressway due to fog

सर्दी के मौसम में कोहरे ने एक बार फिर दस्तक दी है। पिछली बार की तरह इस बार भी कोहरा कहर बनकर ही आया। गुरुवार सुबह एटा में बस और कैंटर की भीषण टक्कर हुई। इसमें 12 लोग घायल हुए हैं।


 

