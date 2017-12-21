बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोहरे का कहर: एटा में बस और कैंटर की भीषण टक्कर, एक्सप्रेसवे पर टकराए वाहन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Agra
›
accident in etah and yamuna expressway due to fog
{"_id":"5a3b47c14f1c1bb6678c3458","slug":"accident-in-etah-and-yamuna-expressway-due-to-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930: \u090f\u091f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:11 AM IST
सर्दी के मौसम में कोहरे ने एक बार फिर दस्तक दी है। पिछली बार की तरह इस बार भी कोहरा कहर बनकर ही आया। गुरुवार सुबह एटा में बस और कैंटर की भीषण टक्कर हुई। इसमें 12 लोग घायल हुए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3b4aa64f1c1b4e718ba71c","slug":"big-disclosures-on-ram-rahim-honeypreet-dera-sacha-sauda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 14 \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a \u0906\u090f \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a3a70ba4f1c1b4c528baac7","slug":"accident-in-firozabad-due-to-fog","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f IPS \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a37fb4f1c1bcf6d8b52ac","slug":"weather-in-agra-during-december","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!