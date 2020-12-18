झटका: आगरा-मथुरा से छिनीं 167 करोड़ की पर्यटन योजनाएं, उद्योग को नहीं मिला 'सहारा'

{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बटेश्वर में यमुना किनारे स्थित मंदिर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fdc3ef98ebc3ecd6a7d3d54","slug":"167-crore-tourism-schemes-sacked-from-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e: \u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e-\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0940\u0902 167 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0909\u0926\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0938\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala