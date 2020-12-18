शहर चुनें
झटका: आगरा-मथुरा से छिनीं 167 करोड़ की पर्यटन योजनाएं, उद्योग को नहीं मिला 'सहारा'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 11:09 AM IST
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
188  दिनों तक ताजमहल बंदी के कारण सबसे बुरे दौर से गुजर रहे ताजनगरी के पर्यटन उद्योग को सहारा, सुविधाएं देने की जगह प्रदेश सरकार ने 167 करोड़ रुपये की योजनाएं छीन ली हैं। वर्ल्ड बैंक की मदद से चलाई जा रही प्रो-पूअर टूरिज्म प्रोजेक्ट में आगरा-मथुरा से 167 करोड़ रुपये के प्रोजेक्ट निरस्त कर सारनाथ-कुशीनगर को दे दिए गए। आगरा-मथुरा में इन योजनाओं के लिए टीटीजेड अथॉरिटी और अन्य विभागों से अनुमति नहीं मिल पाई। इनमें ताजमहल पश्चिमी गेट पार्किंग, विजिटर सेंटर, पूर्वी गेट ताजखेमा के प्रोजेक्ट शामिल हैं।
 
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बटेश्वर में यमुना किनारे स्थित मंदिर
बटेश्वर में यमुना किनारे स्थित मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल
महताब बाग व्यू प्वाइंट से ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल
मार्बल के बने ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
