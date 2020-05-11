शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   traffic jam in kullu himachal pradesh during relaxation in curfew

कुल्लू: छूट के बाद बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, सड़कों पर लगा जाम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुल्लू, Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 01:13 PM IST
traffic jam in kullu himachal pradesh during relaxation in curfew
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच कुल्लू जिले में टैक्सियों व निजी वाहनों को छूट देने के बाद सोमवार को सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति रही। रामशिला से लेकर ढालपुर तक वाहनों की लंबी कतारें देखने को मिलीं। बाजार में आम दिनों की तरह भीड़ उमड़ी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
traffic jam in kullu kullu himachal pradesh kullu himachal pradesh news curfew in kullu himachal pradesh curfew in himachal pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

47 दिन बाद माता-पिता से मिले बच्चे
Jammu

माता-पिता से मिलने के लिए बिलख रहे थे पंजाब में फंसे आठ बच्चे, 47 दिन बाद हुई घर वापसी

11 मई 2020

मदर्स डे सेक्टर 76 जे एम आर्किड मे बच्चों ने हाथों से बनाया ग्रीटिंग अपनी मां को दिया
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: बच्चों ने मां के लिए बनाए सुंदर ग्रीटिंग कार्ड, लिख डाले दिल के जज्बात

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
मार्च 2018 में लोकसभा उपचुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ उपेंद्र दत्त शुक्ला।
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ने जिसे बनाया था अपना राजनीतिक उत्तराधिकारी, यहां पढ़ें उनके संघर्षों की दास्तां

11 मई 2020

आईटीबीपी के हवाले रास्ते की सुरक्षा
Jammu

कठिन डगरः 900 ट्रक सामान भेजने में लगे 20 दिन, दुर्गम इलाके में देखें जवानों की जांबाजी

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in kanpur: चाहे पुलिस का पहरा बढ़ा लो, चाहे कोरोना से मौत का खौफ दिखा लो, हम न सुधरने वाले, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: लॉकडाउन में रियायत का फायदा उठा बेवजह घर से निकल रहे लोग, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: गोरखपुर में फिर बदला मौसम का मिजाज, 60 किमी की रफ्तार से चली धूल भरी हवा, तस्वीरें

11 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बाहर से आने वालों का सिलसिला जारी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे हो रहा यात्रियों का स्वागत

11 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन।
Gorakhpur

इस महामारी से बचने के लिए 118 साल पहले रेलवे ने खोला था अलग बाजार, ऐसे बचाई गई थी लोगों की जान

11 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लॉकडाउन के बीच भारतीय सेना में भर्ती होने के इच्छुक युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, फायदा उठाएं

11 मई 2020

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 14 -मई - 2020
बस की आस में आईएसबीटी पहुंचे मजदूर
Agra

अगर मरना ही है तो अपनों के बीच मरेंगे..., मुसीबतों का बोझ ढो रहे मजदूरों का छलका दर्द

11 मई 2020

भारत की रणनीति और सैन्य ताकत ने उड़ाई पाकिस्तान की नींद
Jammu

ऑपरेशन जैकबूट के बाद से घबराया हुआ है पाक, इनकी रणनीति और सैन्य ताकत ने उड़ा दी उसकी नींद

11 मई 2020

प्रेमी युगल राहुल और श्वेता।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: इस कपल ने शादी के लिए घर वालों को मनाया आठ साल, अब इस वजह से प्यार पर लगा ग्रहण

11 मई 2020

यमुनोत्री-गंगोत्री की बर्फ से ढकी चोटियां
Meerut

नैसर्गिक खूबसूरती: गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री 200 किलोमीटर दूर, लेकिन यहां छतों से ही दिख रहा बर्फ से लकदक पहाड़ियों का नजारा

11 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News Update: दो लाख में ट्रक बुक कर मुंबई से प्रयागराज चले आए 62 लोग, दो पर केस

11 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: श्रमिक स्पेशल दो ट्रेनों से सूरत से आए 2517 मजदूर 

11 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Pratapgarh

बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़, पहुंची फोर्स, 140 बाइकों का चालान

11 मई 2020

आगरा में आई आंधी के दौरान लाइट जलाकर निकल रहा वाहन चालक
Agra

सात घंटे तक नहीं आई बिजली, 91 किलो मीटर की रफ्तार से आई आंधी ने उखाड़ दिए पेड़

11 मई 2020

आईएसबीटी पर पहुंचे श्रमिक
Agra

पलायन का सिलसिला जारी, बस स्टैंड पर उमड़ी भारी भीड़, सामाजिक दूरी नियम की धज्जियां उड़ीं

11 मई 2020

कुंडा ब्लाक के प्राइमरी स्कूल कैमा में कोरोना पाजिटिव मिले युवक के सामान को सैनिटाइज करते कर्मचारी।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: कोरोना पाजिटिव मिलने के बाद कैमा गांव समेत तीन किमी का इलाका सील 

10 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के बीच मौसम ने भी बढ़ा दी मुसीबत, शहर के अधिकांश हिस्सों में बिजली गुल

10 मई 2020

NRIs stranded in gulf countries came back to home.
Lucknow

घर वापस लौटकर भावुक हो गए खाड़ी देशों में फंसे यात्री, धरती चूमकर जताया प्यार, तस्वीरें

10 मई 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited