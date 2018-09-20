बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ba3c70a867a557ff8302720","slug":"shimla-fest-2018-started-in-the-capital-of-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u091c \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: शिमला फेस्ट का आगाज, स्कूली विद्यार्थियों सहित गायक अनुज शर्मा ने मचाया धमाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 09:45 PM IST
राजधानी में शिमला फेस्ट 2018 का वीरवार को आगाज हुआ। ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर छात्र-छात्राओं की ओर से आयोजित कश्मीरी नृत्य और पहाड़ी नाटी की प्रस्तुतियों के साथ शिमला फेस्ट का आगाज हुआ।
