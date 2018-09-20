शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: शिमला फेस्ट का आगाज, स्कूली विद्यार्थियों सहित गायक अनुज शर्मा ने मचाया धमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 20 Sep 2018 09:45 PM IST
Shimla Fest 2018 started in the capital of himachal
1 of 8
 राजधानी में शिमला फेस्ट 2018 का वीरवार को आगाज हुआ। ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर छात्र-छात्राओं की ओर से आयोजित कश्मीरी नृत्य और पहाड़ी नाटी की प्रस्तुतियों के साथ शिमला फेस्ट का आगाज हुआ। 
shimla fest 2018 singer anuj sharma
