रेसलिंग शो में खली की खलबली, राखी सावंत ने मचाया धमाल, सपना के आते ही बेकाबू हुई भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंडी, Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 10:54 PM IST
 द ग्रेट खली रेसलिंग शो में देसी- विदेशी पहलवानों के अलावा बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री राखी सावंत और हरियाणा की डांसर सपना चौधरी ने खूब धमाल मचाया। मंडी के ऐतिहासिक पड्डल मैदान में राखी सावंत की जबरदस्त प्रस्तुति के बाद अंतरराष्ट्रीय रेसलिंग शो का आरंभ हो गया। बारिश के चलते मैदान में शुरुआती समय में बहुत कम लोग मौजूद थे लेकिन देखते ही देखते पूरा मैदान लोगों से भर गया। लोगों में इस शो को लेकर कई दिनों से भारी उत्साह था जो भारी बारिश में भी देखने को मिला।
