{"_id":"5afd68464f1c1be2408b6090","slug":"police-arrested-atm-thief-gang-member-at-mehatpur-una","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0942\u0928\u093e, 25 \u090f\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तस्वीरें: इस शातिर ने लोगों को ऐसे लगाया लाखों रुपये का चूना, 25 एटीएम कार्ड बरामद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैहतपुर(ऊना), Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 05:09 PM IST
स्थानीय बाजार में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर लोगों को लाखों का चूना लगाने वाले गिरोह का सदस्य धरा गया है। लोगों ने आरोपी की सरे बाजार जमकर धुनाई की और फिर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।
