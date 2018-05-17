शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   police arrested ATM thief gang member at mehatpur una

तस्वीरें: इस शातिर ने लोगों को ऐसे लगाया लाखों रुपये का चूना, 25 एटीएम कार्ड बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैहतपुर(ऊना), Updated Thu, 17 May 2018 05:09 PM IST
police arrested ATM thief gang member at mehatpur una
1 of 7
स्थानीय बाजार में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर लोगों को लाखों का चूना लगाने वाले गिरोह का सदस्य धरा गया है। लोगों ने आरोपी की सरे बाजार जमकर धुनाई की और फिर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
atm thief gang thief gang member thief arrested

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसे को लेकर राजनीति तेज, कांग्रेस ने CM योगी और डिप्टी सीएम के खिलाफ दी तहरीर

17 मई 2018

रेड लाइट एरिया
Agra

यहां विदेशी लड़कियों से कराते जबरन हैं जिस्मफरोशी, पुलिस रेड से पहले कर देते हैं ऐसे गायब

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे के दो दिनः पहले सोते रहे हुक्मरान, अब बचाने में जुटे अपनी जान

17 मई 2018

ghazipur
Varanasi

वाराणसी हादसाः मौत से पहले युवक ने पत्नी को फोन कर कही यह बात, जानकर रो देंगे आप

17 मई 2018

three drown in hindon
Delhi NCR

PICS: बच्ची का शव दफनाने गया था परिवार, नहीं पता था मौत कर रही है इंतजार

17 मई 2018

indian army
Chandigarh

जवानों ने बढ़ाई सेना के अफसरों की चिंता, जारी की नई गाइडलाइन...वजह सोशल मीडिया

17 मई 2018

More in City & states

anil rajbhar
Varanasi

घायलों से मिलने पहुंचे मंत्री से एक पिता ने कही ऐसी बात, सुनकर फट जाएगा आपका कलेजा

17 मई 2018

sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
Delhi NCR

सोनम के 'सांवरिया' ने बदला अपना नाम, सरनेम से पहले जोड़ा ये खास लेटर

17 मई 2018

Ujjwala scheme
Dehradun

रसोई गैस से जुड़ी ये खबर BPL परिवार की महिलाओं के लिए लाई खुशखबरी

17 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

बीटेक डिग्रीधारकों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, अब इस पद के लिए दे सकेंगे इंटरव्यू

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में बड़ा हादसा, निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज गिरा, भयावह तस्वीरें देख कांप जाएगी रूह

16 मई 2018

accident in sitapur
Lucknow

बेकाबू होकर पेड़ से जा भिड़ी तेज रफ्तार बस, एक की मौत, 25 से ज्यादा घायल

17 मई 2018

Assistant teachers
Lucknow

पॉलीटेक्निक संस्थानों में अब टेक्निकल टीचर्स की होगी भर्ती, ये भी बदलाव हुए

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा की नगरी में मौत का तांडव, सबको रुला रहा है घटना स्थल का खौफनाक मंजर

16 मई 2018

हनीप्रीत इन्सां
Chandigarh

राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के लिए खड़ी होंगी कई मुसीबतें, अब ये 'करीबी' उगलेगा राज

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बाबा संकटमोचन ने बचाई मेरी और बेटी की जान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने बयां की आंखों देखी

17 मई 2018

jaunpur
Varanasi

फ्लाईओवर हादसाः वाट्सएप पर आया एक मैसेज, इसके बाद खिसक गई पैरों तले जमीन 

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बस एक क्लिक में पढ़िए वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे से जुड़ी सारी बातें, घटना का कारण

17 मई 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी फ्लाईओवर हादसे के बाद शवों की सौदेबाजी, पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पैसे मांगने वाला सस्पेंड

16 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

मां की मौत से हताश होकर बीटेक स्टूडेंट ने लगाई फांसी

17 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

उत्तर प्रदेश शासन के दो अफसरों पर चलेगा छेड़छाड़ का केस, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला 

17 मई 2018

carelessness behind varanasi flyover collapse.
Lucknow

वाराणसी हादसा: जांच में सामने आई इंजीनियरों की घोर लापरवाही, क्रॉस बीम न पड़े होने से गईं 18 जानें

17 मई 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.