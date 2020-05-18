शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Manali-Leh road closed by snow restored after six months, movement will start after two days

बर्फ की ऊंची दीवारों को काटकर मनाली-लेह मार्ग छह महीने बाद बहाल, देखें शानदार तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कोकसर/केलांग (लाहौल स्पीति), Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 10:11 PM IST
मनाली- लेह मार्ग
मनाली- लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच बर्फीले दर्रों पर बर्फ की कई फीट ऊंची दीवारों को काटकर छह महीने बाद सामरिक दृष्टि से महत्वपूर्ण मनाली-लेह मार्ग सोमवार को बहाल कर दिया गया है। 16050 फीट ऊंचा बारालाचा दर्रा बहाल होते ही सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र लेह-लदाख अब मनाली से जुड़ गया है। 
manali leh road manali leh restored snowfall rohtang snow pics snow in rohtang pass

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मनाली- लेह मार्ग
मनाली- लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनाली-लेह मार्ग
मनाली-लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनाली-लेह मार्ग
मनाली-लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनाली-लेह मार्ग
मनाली-लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मनाली-लेह मार्ग
मनाली-लेह मार्ग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
