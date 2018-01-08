बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां पार्किंग के नाम पर पर्यटकों से हो रही लूट-खसोट और मनमानी, देखिए तस्वीरें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिमला, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 02:27 PM IST
पर्यटन सीजन शुरू होते ही इस शहर की पार्किंग में सैलानियों से लूट का सिलसिला भी शुरू हो गया है। वीकेंड पर शिमला पहुंच रहे सैलानियों से यहां की पार्किंग में अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। प्रशासन और नगर निगम इन सबसे बेखबर हैं। सैलानियों से यह लूट से की जा रही है, इसका सच जानने के लिए अमर उजाला की टीम ने लिफ्ट स्थित शहर की सबसे बड़ी पार्किंग का निरीक्षण किया। पाया कि पार्किंग में सैलानियों से कैसे अवैध वसूली की जा रही है।
