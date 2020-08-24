शहर चुनें
कभी पर्यटकों से गुलजार रहता था हिमाचल, तस्वीरों में देखें लॉकडाउन से पहले और अनलॉक के बाद के हालात

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 04:36 PM IST
लॉकडाउन से पहले सोलंगनाला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर
लॉकडाउन से पहले सोलंगनाला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज 24 अगस्त को भारत में कोरोना महामारी के कारण लागू हुए लॉकडाउन को पांच महीने पूरे हो चुके हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश में पर्यटकों से गुलजार रहने वाले शिमला, मनाली और कुल्लू के पयर्टन स्थलों पर अब सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। तस्वीरों में देखिए...
corona impact india exclusive coronavirus in himachal covid 19 in india tourist after unlock in himachal corona in himachal himachal tourist places after unlock

लॉकडाउन से पहले सोलंगनाला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर
लॉकडाउन से पहले सोलंगनाला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन से पहले शिमला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर
लॉकडाउन से पहले शिमला और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन से पहले मनाली का माल रोड और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर
लॉकडाउन से पहले मनाली का माल रोड और अनलॉक के बाद की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शक्तिपीठ चिंतपूर्णी मंदिर के बंद कपाट
शक्तिपीठ चिंतपूर्णी मंदिर के बंद कपाट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
