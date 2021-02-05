तस्वीरें: सफेद कर्फ्यू से आधे हिमाचल में थमा जनजीवन, कई सैलानियों ने वाहनों में काटी रात, तीन एनएच समेत 461 सड़कें बंद

{"_id":"601d4eda8ebc3e4b697e0724","slug":"heavy-snowfall-white-curfew-affected-normal-life-of-people-badly-in-half-of-himachal-461-roads-including-three-nhs-closed-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0927\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u092e\u093e \u091c\u0928\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u090f\u0928\u090f\u091a \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 461 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी से बढ़ीं दुश्वारियां।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोंलंगनाला में सैलानी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के बाद शिमला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिमला में पैदल घर पहुंचे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के फंसीं बसें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के बाद शिमला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के बाद शिमला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के बाद शिमला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बर्फबारी के बाद शिमला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुल्लू जिले में बर्फबारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला