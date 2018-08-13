बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मूसलाधार बारिश ने तोड़ा 11 सालों का रिकॉर्ड, मचाई भारी तबाही
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 06:06 PM IST
राजधानी शिमला में बारिश ने 11 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। शिमला शहर में पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान 173 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। रविवार रात से सोमवार सुबह 11 बजे तक राजधानी में झमाझम बारिश हुई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b716ed242c79223b20a95e2","slug":"heavy-rainfall-broke-11-years-record-in-shimla-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0942\u0938\u0932\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.