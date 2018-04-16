शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   4 killed after car falls into gorge Kullu Himachal Pradesh

खाई में गिरी कार, इधर-उधर बिखरीं लाशें, पति-पत्नी समेत चार की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कुल्लू, Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 07:53 PM IST
4 killed after car falls into gorge Kullu Himachal Pradesh
1 of 10
हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला कुल्लू की लगघाटी की भुट्टी में एक कार 200 मीटर गहरी खाई में जा गिरी। हादसे में पति-पत्नी समेत चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसा इतना खतरनाक था कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। शव इधर-उधर बिखर गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
4 killed in kullu accident kullu accident himachal police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रेप पीड़िता मां के साथ
Kanpur

लखनऊ जाने के लिए क्याें परेशान था रेप पीड़िता का चाचा, सीबीअाई ने किया अाने से इंकार 

16 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

चलते-चलते बंद हुई कार अचानक खाई में जा गिरी, बैंक मैनेजर की मौत, हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

16 अप्रैल 2018

Chattisgarh: Kadaknath changed lives of womens in Dantewada after business
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: सामने आई कड़कनाथ मुर्गे की असली ताकत, ऐसे बदल रहा है महिलाओं की किस्मत

16 अप्रैल 2018

हरविंदर सिंह हैप्पी
Chandigarh

देखिए इस शख्स ने मारी थी परमीश वर्मा को गोली, फिल्मी है गैंगस्टर बनने की कहानी

16 अप्रैल 2018

रेप पीड़िता का परिवार
Kanpur

उन्नाव रेप कांड: रेप पीड़िता के चाचा ने क्याें कहा 'डाॅक्टराें से है खतरा'

16 अप्रैल 2018

rahul gandhi
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के लखनऊ पहुंचते ही कांग्रेसियों ने किया घेराव, लगाए ये गंभीर आरोप

16 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

ghazipur
Varanasi

दर्दनाक हादसाः चाय की दुकान में घुसी अनियंत्रित मैजिक, तीन लोगों की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2018

yamuna expressway gangrape
Delhi NCR

120 किमी लंबे यमुना एक्स्प्रेसवे पर चलती कार में घंटों रेप करते रहे दरिंदे, कहीं नहीं दिखी पुलिस

16 अप्रैल 2018

moti goel
Delhi NCR

सपा राज में थे बाहुबली मायावती ने बनाया भीगी बिल्ली, कुछ ऐसी है भू-माफिया मोती गोयल की कहानी

16 अप्रैल 2018

Salary Bonus
Delhi NCR

तो क्या अब आप की सैलरी पर पड़ेगी GST की मार, अपना टैक्स कम करने को कंपनियां उठाएंगी ये कदम!

16 अप्रैल 2018

jakh devta
Dehradun

Photos: यहां दहकते अंगारों पर नाच उठे देवता, साक्षात 'प्रकट' होकर भक्तों को दिया आशीर्वाद

16 अप्रैल 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

अब बनारस में लगाया गया विवादित बैनर, पुलिस ने उतरवाया

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बाप बना हैवानः घर पहुंची मां तो बेटी की हालत देख फफक-फफक कर रो पड़ी

16 अप्रैल 2018

mlc election
Lucknow

MLC चुनाव : अंतिम दिन सपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम और भाजपा प्रत्याशियों ने किया नामांकन

16 अप्रैल 2018

cow gauri
Delhi NCR

जानिए ऐसा क्या खास था इस गाय में जो तेरहवीं में पहुंचे BJP विधायक समेत हजारों लोग

16 अप्रैल 2018

टू व्हीलर्स
Chandigarh

नई गाड़ी खरीदनी है, तो ये जानकारी आपके बड़े काम आएगी...नहीं देखी तो नुकसान झेलेंगे

16 अप्रैल 2018

old man molested young girl in lucknow
Lucknow

बुजुर्ग कर रहा था 20 वर्षीय युवती के साथ ये हरकतें, लोगों ने की जमकर धुनाई

16 अप्रैल 2018

Ram rahim
Chandigarh

जेल की जिंदगी ने राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत का क्या हाल कर दिया, नई जानकारी आई सामने

16 अप्रैल 2018

विधायक का जिले और गांव का आवास
Kanpur

CBI के शिकंजा कसते ही 'अब ऐसा है विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के समर्थकों का REACTION'

16 अप्रैल 2018

aadhar
Dehradun

Aadhaar को यहां लिंक कीजिए और कमा लीजिए बड़ी रकम, यह है आसान तरीका

16 अप्रैल 2018

money
Chandigarh

7 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा...कुछ साल बाद आप करोड़पति

16 अप्रैल 2018

fun
Varanasi

अब बनारस में मिलेगा गोवा- मुंबई जैसा मजा, लहरों के साथ करनी है मस्ती तो चले आइए

16 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.