हिमाचल के 10 निगमों-बोर्डों में अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 06:51 PM IST
10 boards corporations chairman and vice president appointed in Himachal
1 of 6
राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार को राज्य के 10 बोर्डों और निगमों के एक अध्यक्ष और नौ उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने दुर्गाष्टामी पर दस भाजपा नेताओं को बोर्डों-निगमों में ओहदे बांट दिए हैं।
boards hp corporations hp jairam thakur
