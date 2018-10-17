बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bc7372dbdec2269c2364ec0","slug":"10-boards-corporations-chairman-and-vice-president-appointed-in-himachal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e\u094b\u0902-\u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल के 10 निगमों-बोर्डों में अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 06:51 PM IST
राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार को राज्य के 10 बोर्डों और निगमों के एक अध्यक्ष और नौ उपाध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने दुर्गाष्टामी पर दस भाजपा नेताओं को बोर्डों-निगमों में ओहदे बांट दिए हैं।
