Lucknow

डिब्बा बंद खाना और चिकनाई बिगाड़ रही हाजमा, डॉक्टरों ने दी इन चीजों का सेवन करने की सलाह

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 03:06 PM IST
लोगों की जीवनशैली में डिब्बाबंद खाद्य पदार्थ, कैन वाली चीजें बढ़ी हैं। खानपान में चिकनाई वाली चीजों का सेवन ज्यादा करने से पाचन तंत्र बिगड़ रहा है। इसके मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। केजीएमयू और एसजीपीजीआई की गैस्ट्रो की ओपीडी में आने वाले करीब 50 फीसदी मरीज पाचन तंत्र की गड़बड़ी से परेशान होकर आ रहे हैं। चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि खाने में रेसेदार चीजों को बढ़ाने की बेहद जरूरत है। इससे पाचन तंत्र सुधरेगा और आंत से जुड़ी दूसरी बीमारियों से बचा जा सकेगा। बुधवार को वर्ल्ड डाइजेस्टिव हेल्थ डे है। पेश है रिपोर्ट...
Lucknow

दिखाई दें ये लक्षण तो हो जाएं सतर्क, कहीं आपका लिवर भी तो नहीं है बीमार, जानें- कैसे रखें स्वस्थ

28 मई 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

हो जाएं सतर्कः रुमैटिक बुखार से खराब हो रहे बच्चों के दिल के वॉल्व, शरीर में सूजन समेत ये हैं लक्षण

14 मई 2019

UK Board

मरीज का जमीन पर लिटाकर इलाज
City and States Archives

लोहिया अस्पतालः मरीजों को जमीन पर लिटाकर चढ़ाया ग्लूकोज और दिया इंजेक्शन, तस्वीरें

28 मार्च 2019

डॉ अभय कुमार
डॉ अभय कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रो. विजय पुष्कर
प्रो. विजय पुष्कर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ एसके पांडेय
डॉ एसके पांडेय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
