Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Women and children are upset due to opening of liquor shops in lucknow

बिकने लगी शराब तो बुझने लगे महिलाओं और बच्चों के चेहरे, बेटा बोला- अब फिर वही शुरू हो जाएगा

रोली खन्ना/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 08:13 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण में सोमवार से शराब की बिक्री शुरू हो चुकी है। शौकीनों की शराब के लिए बेताबी दिन होते ही नजर आने लगी थी, वहीं घर के लोगों की नींद इसलिए उड़ गई कि अब फिर से शुरू हो जाएगी घर में कलह। घर में खाली बैठा पति शराब पीएगा। वहीं लॉकडाउन के दौरान के रैपिड सर्वे बता रहे हैं कि शराब बंदी के चलते परिवारों की खुशियां लौट आईं हैं।

पिछले कई दिनों से पत्नी-बच्चों से गाली-गलौज और मारपीट बंद थी। खाते में आए रुपयों से शराब नहीं, घर में राशन आया है। महिला समाख्या ने लॉकडाउन शुरू होने के एक हफ्ते बाद यानी एक अप्रैल से लखनऊ के नगरीय और 19 जिलों के ग्रामीण इलाकों में टेलीफोन के जरिए रैपिड सर्वे शुरू कराया था। इसके अलावा राज्य समाज कल्याण बोर्ड द्वारा संचालित परिवार परामर्श केंद्र सुरक्षा व नॉन फॉरमल एजुकेशन सेंटर ने तीन मई को अपनी सर्वे रिपोर्ट को अंतिम रूप दिया है। पेश है एक रिपोर्ट।

शराब बंदी में बंद हुए थे झगड़े
महिलाएं-बच्चे बोले-लॉकडाउन का सबसे बड़ा फायदा था शराब का न बिकना, हिंसा बंद हुई और खाते में आने वाले पैसे से पति ने घर में भरवाया राशन।
महिला समाख्या के रैपिड सर्वे, राज्य समाज कल्याण बोर्ड के काउंसलिंग सेंटर सुरक्षा और नॉन फाॅर्मल एजुकेशन सेंटर की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा।
 
lockdown in india lockdown in up liquar shop in lucknow lucknow news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ. स्मृति सिंह।
डॉ. स्मृति सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
