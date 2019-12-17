शहर चुनें

Wild elephants encircled tourists, tried to overturn the vehicle.

पर्यटकों को जंगली हाथियों ने घेरा, चिंघाड़ लगाकर दौड़ाया, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बहराइच, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:08 PM IST
पर्यटकों पर हमला करते हाथी।
1 of 5
पर्यटकों पर हमला करते हाथी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बहराइच के कतर्नियाघाट जंगल में लखनऊ से पर्यटकों का एक दल घूमने आया था। सोमवार सुबह नौ सदस्यीय पर्यटकों का दल दो जिप्सी पर सवार होकर कतर्नियाघाट के सैर सपाटे को निकला था।

इसी दौरान करीब 15 नेपाली हाथियों का झुंड जंगल से निकलकर बंधे पर आ धमका। सामने हाथियों की चिंघाड़ से सभी पर्यटक दहशत में आ गए। जंगली हाथियों को अपनी ओर आता देख कर जिप्सी से कूदकर पर्यटकों ने अपनी जान बचाई। 
