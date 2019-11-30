बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छिटपुट बूंदाबांदी से दिन का पारा लुढ़का, जानें- आने वाले समय में कैसा रहेगा मौसम का हाल
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 12:33 PM IST
बृहस्पतिवार रात सर्द हवाओं के बाद शुक्रवार को कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी से दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आई। इसने लखनऊवासियों को ठंड का एहसास कराया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de2139a8ebc3e54bb6a4424","slug":"weather-prediction-for-coming-hours-in-month-of-november","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093f\u091f\u092a\u0941\u091f \u092c\u0942\u0902\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसंम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उद्धव ठाकरे के नेतृत्व में बनी 'महाविकास अघाड़ी' सरकार विधानसभा में अपना बहुमत साबित करेगी। 288 सदस्यों के सदन में अघाड़ी में शामिल शिवसेना के पास 56, एनसीपी के पास 54 और कांग्रेस के पास 44 विधायक हैं।
30 नवंबर 2019
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited