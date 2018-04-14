बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अब दिल्ली जाना हुआ और भी आसान, नैनीताल व बलिया जाने वालों के लिए भी अच्छी खबर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:38 PM IST
यात्रियों की बढ़ती संख्या को लेकर हर आधे घंटे पर साधारण बस मिलेगी। इससे चारबाग बस अड्डे से दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad1c5134f1c1ba27f8b46cb","slug":"volvo-bus-will-run-from-lucknow-to-kathgodam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0928\u0948\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0935 \u092c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.