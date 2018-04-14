शहर चुनें

अब दिल्ली जाना हुआ और भी आसान, नैनीताल व बलिया जाने वालों के लिए भी अच्छी खबर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 02:38 PM IST
यात्रियों की बढ़ती संख्या को लेकर हर आधे घंटे पर साधारण बस मिलेगी। इससे चारबाग बस अड्डे से दिल्ली जाने वाले यात्रियों को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।
