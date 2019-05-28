शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh police says Local political rivalry led to BJP worker murder in Amethi

सुरेंद्र हत्याकांड में सामने आया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच, डीजीपी ने बताया क्यों हुई हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमेठी, Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 08:48 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो
अमेठी के बरौलिया के पूर्व ग्राम प्रधान व भाजपा नेता सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की हत्या प्रधान पद के चुनाव को लेकर शुरू हुई रंजिश का परिणाम थी। पुलिस ने नामजद आरोपियों में से तीन को गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से देसी पिस्टल बरामद कर ली है। एसपी ने कहा कि घटना का खुलासा डीजीपी ने बनारस में किया है। बरौलिया के पूर्व प्रधान सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की शनिवार रात अज्ञात बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। 
surendra murder case murder amethi murder smriti irani
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
यूपी डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह।
यूपी डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह। - फोटो : amar ujala
