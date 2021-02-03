विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Train travellers are not booking their seats in Tejas Express.

बड़े अरमानों से शुरू की गई तेजस एक्सप्रेस को नहीं मिल रहे यात्री, अफसर कोरोना को ठहरा रहे जिम्मेदार

ishwar ashish
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish
Updated Wed, 03 Feb 2021 12:00 PM IST
Train travellers are not booking their seats in Tejas Express.
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शताब्दी के बराबर किराया करने के बावजूद तेजस एक्सप्रेस को यात्री नहीं मिल रहे हैं। 14 फरवरी को तेजस की चेयरकार में 651 और एग्जीक्यूटिव क्लास में 49 सीटें खाली हैं। जबकि दिल्ली के लिए पहले से चल रहीं वीआईपी ट्रेनों में भी कुछ ही सीटें बुक हो रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow tejas express seating in tejas express

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किशोरी के लापता होने का मामला
Kanpur

यूपी: लापता किशोरी को पुलिस ने खोज निकाला, ढूंढने के लिए पुलिस ने मांगे थे रुपये, भीख मांगकर वृद्धा ने जुटाई थी रकम

3 फरवरी 2021

आगरा कथा: रामबाग
Agra

आगरा कथा: बाबर का हिश्त-बहिश्त बना रामबाग, जानिए इसका इतिहास

3 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Zee 5

London Confidential Review: महामारी के बीच बनी पहली फिल्म में मौनी रॉय ने दिखाया कमाल
Weather is changing rapidly in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: फरवरी के शुरू में ही मौसम ने दिखाए मार्च की तरह तेवर, बोझ लगने लगे गर्म कपड़े

3 फरवरी 2021

हरेश पचौरी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

हरेश पचौरी हत्याकांड: आगरा पुलिस दबिश देती रही, दिल्ली में गिरफ्तार हो गया शूटर सचिन कंजा

3 फरवरी 2021

इस कालाष्टमी, प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी व्यापार के क्षेत्र में सफलता
Puja

इस कालाष्टमी, प्राचीन कालभैरव मंदिर में पूजा से मिलेगी व्यापार के क्षेत्र में सफलता
जींद महापंचायत में टूटा मंच।
Haryana

जींद में महापंचायत का मंच धड़ाम, टिकैत बोले-भाग्यवानों के मंच टूटते हैं, देखें तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : [email protected] ministry of railway
- फोटो : [email protected] railway
- फोटो : A
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X