{"_id":"5b0273474f1c1bd5408b6e71","slug":"tickets-of-railway-are-high-but-no-good-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हवाई जहाज से भी ज्यादा हैं इन ट्रेनों का किराया लेकिन सुविधाओं के नाम पर ये हाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 01:15 PM IST
गर्मियों में यात्रियों की साहूलियतों के लिए रेलवे ने सुविधा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चला तो दीं, लेकिन लगता है कि इसे हरी झंडी दिखाने के बाद भूल गया। इन ट्रेनों में गदंगी का अंबार है, तो पानी की भी मारा-मारी है। न एसी ठीक से काम कर रहे हैं, न पंखे.. लेकिन किराया हवाई यात्रा को टक्कर दे रहे हैं...
