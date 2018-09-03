शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   ticket will be compulsory to enter in gomti riverfront

गोमती रिवरफ्रंट पर अब सैर करने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे, यहां देखें टिकट का रेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 12:53 PM IST
गोमती रिवरफ्रंट
1 of 8
गोमती नदी के रिवरफ्रंट पर मुफ्त की सैर अब बंद होगी। जनेश्वर मिश्र पार्क के बाद एलडीए रिवरफ्रंट पर विकसित पार्कों में भी प्रवेश शुल्क वसूलेगा। इसके लिए दीपावली से पहले एक नवंबर से टिकट लगाया जाना तय हुआ है। इसके लिए प्रक्रिया भी एलडीए ने शुरू कर दी है। रिवरफ्रंट पर घूमने के लिए प्रति व्यक्ति10 रुपये चुकाने होंगे। प्रवेश शुल्क की व्यवस्था नदी के दोनों तटों पर होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gomti riverfront ticket rate for gomti riverfront riverfront lucknow

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

robotic surgery
Lucknow

लखनऊ पीजीआई में जल्द शुरू होगी रोबोटिक सर्जरी, ऐसे करेगा काम और होगा यूं आराम

3 सितंबर 2018

गर्ल चाइल्ड
Chandigarh

बेटियों के पिता के लिए खास योजना, ये खाता खुलवाएं, हर महीने 250 रुपये...पढ़ाई शादी की टेंशन खत्म

3 सितंबर 2018

Dispute between husband and wife over minor issue Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

पति-पत्नी की हुई खटपट, परामर्श केंद्र में पहुंचा अनोखा मामला

3 सितंबर 2018

गंगा-कावेरी एक्सप्रेस को अज्ञात बदमाशों ने रोककर लूट लिया
Kanpur

गंगा-कावेरी एक्सप्रेस में बदमाशों ने की लूट, आधा दर्जन यात्रियों को किया लहूलुहान

3 सितंबर 2018

f
Agra

मथुरा-वृंदावन में कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव का रंग, कान्हा की कुंडली तैयार, तस्वीरों से करें दर्शन

3 सितंबर 2018

investment
Chandigarh

बड़े काम का एलआईसी का प्लान, हर महीने 420 रुपये का निवेश मोटा मुनाफा...पूरा परिवार सुरक्षित

3 सितंबर 2018

More in City & states

saturn
Dehradun

चार माह बाद शनि बदलेंगे चाल, सावधान! सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा प्रभाव

3 सितंबर 2018

India Post Payment Bank
Chandigarh

अब पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेंगी 7 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा...तो खुलवाएं खाता

3 सितंबर 2018

राजू श्रीवास्तव
Kanpur

'का भइया समोसा अकेले अकेले...', कुछ इस अंदाज में राजू ने बताए जिंदगी के अनुभव

3 सितंबर 2018

Deoria tal
Dehradun

हर जन्माष्टमी पर यहां दर्शन देता था नाग-नागिन का जोड़ा, भक्तों ने की ऐसी जिद हमेशा के लिए हुए गायब

3 सितंबर 2018

Jennish Bharti in colors TV Reality Show Golden Talent Hunt
Shimla

कलर टीवी के गोल्डन टैलेंट हंट रियलिटी शो में नजर आएगी ये ब्यूटी

3 सितंबर 2018

lalu yadav daughter in law aishwarya rai will not be able to contest loksabha election
Bihar

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले बहू ऐश्वर्या राय ने बढ़ाई लालू परिवार की 'टेंशन'

2 सितंबर 2018

जन्माष्टमी की तैयारी
Lucknow

श्रीकृष्ण के आगमन के लिए मंदिरों में जोरदार तैयारियां, देखें झलकियां...

3 सितंबर 2018

राशन
Dehradun

एपीएल परिवारों के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आया खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग का ये फैसला

3 सितंबर 2018

cruise
Varanasi

वाराणसी को मिला पहला लग्जरी क्रूज का तोहफा, जानें इसकी खूबियां और खर्च

3 सितंबर 2018

एशियन गेम्स 2018
Chandigarh

पंजाब-हरियाणा के 15 खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने एशियन गेम्स 2018 में देश को मेडल दिलाकर रचा इतिहास

3 सितंबर 2018

लाठीचार्ज
Lucknow

सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती में नियुक्ति पत्र की मांग कर रहे अभ्यर्थियों पर पुलिस ने जमकर भांजी लाठियां

3 सितंबर 2018

An old man beaten by some people for allegedly leaving a cow in balrampur.
Lucknow

गाय का इलाज कराने जा रहे बुजुर्ग को बुरी तरह पीटकर मुंह काला किया, जंजीर से बांधकर घुमाया, तस्वीरें

2 सितंबर 2018

Lic Important Alert for policy holders
Dehradun

LIC ने पॉलिसी धारकों को दिया यह खास मौका, ध्यान नहीं दिया तो फिर पछताएंगे

3 सितंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

बनारस में सीएम योगी के काफिले के सामने आकर बोला युवक, मैं जिंदा हूं, जानिए मामला

3 सितंबर 2018

krishna janmashtami
Dehradun

घर-घर जन्मे नंदलाल, मंदिरों में खेली गई फूलों की होली, जन्माष्टमी की मनमोहक तस्वीरें...

3 सितंबर 2018

cm yogi
Varanasi

एप्लीकेशन भी नहीं ले सकते, खड़े रहते हो नमूनों की तरह..., सीएम योगी ने सुरक्षाकर्मियों को लगाई फटकार

3 सितंबर 2018

गोमती रिवरफ्रंट
गोमती रिवरफ्रंट
gomti riverfront
riverfront
gomti riverfront
gomti riverfront
गोमती रिवरफ्रंट
gomti riverfront

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.