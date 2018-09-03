बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गोमती रिवरफ्रंट पर अब सैर करने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे, यहां देखें टिकट का रेट
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 12:53 PM IST
गोमती नदी के रिवरफ्रंट पर मुफ्त की सैर अब बंद होगी। जनेश्वर मिश्र पार्क के बाद एलडीए रिवरफ्रंट पर विकसित पार्कों में भी प्रवेश शुल्क वसूलेगा। इसके लिए दीपावली से पहले एक नवंबर से टिकट लगाया जाना तय हुआ है। इसके लिए प्रक्रिया भी एलडीए ने शुरू कर दी है। रिवरफ्रंट पर घूमने के लिए प्रति व्यक्ति10 रुपये चुकाने होंगे। प्रवेश शुल्क की व्यवस्था नदी के दोनों तटों पर होगी।
